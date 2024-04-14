Ok Burrito 832 S Arlington Heights Rd
BOTANAS Appetizers
- Nacho Platter Appetizer$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, Beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, sour cream and guacamole. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Quesadilla Appetize$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and lightly grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
- Mini Taquitos Appetizer$9.00
8 mini rolled tortillas lightly fried with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce.
- Pico De Gallo 8 Oz$6.00
Chopped Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes and lime juice.
- Cheese Dip With Chips$6.00
White melted cheese.
- Guacamole & Chips (8 Oz)$7.00
Avocado, onions, Tomato,cilantro and lime juice.
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
Home made Chips and Salsa
- STEAK FRIES$14.00
French Fries loaded with Skirt steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
SOPE / GORDITAS / TOSTADAS
- Sope$5.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Sour Cream and your choice of Meat. Served with Rice and Beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Gordita$5.00
Stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Tostada$5.00
Crispy tortilla filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and your choice of meat.
TACOS
- Taco$3.50
Served with cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. With your choice of corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (2 Tacos)$12.00
2 tacos with choice of meat and your choice of toppings: Served with rice and beans *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (3 Tacos)$14.00
Your choice of cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. Tortilla options: corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (4 Tacos)$16.00
Choice of toppings: cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. With your choice of corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
TORTAS Mexican Sandwich
- Torta$9.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Torta Dinner$14.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream. Served with Rice and Beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Torta De La Casa-House Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Chorizo and Al Pastor. Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Torta De La Casa-House Sandwich Dinner$16.00
Ham, Chorizo and Al Pastor. Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Veggie Torta$5.00
Includes avocado, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Veggie Torta Dinner$11.00
Includes avocado, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
QUESADILLAS
- Quesadilla Single$9.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes,sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of meat. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Quesadilla Dinner$11.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- FajiQuesadillas Single$13.00
Giant quesadilla with your choice of meat, grilled onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- FajiQuesadilla Dinner$15.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Corn Mini Quesadilla (2)$3.00
2 small corn tortilla quesadilla
- Small Flour Quesadilla (1)$2.00
1 small flour tortilla
BURRITOS
- Burrito Single$9.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes.
- Burrito Dinner$13.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT OK BURRITO$17.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion, Pastor (marinated pork), Steak, and Chorizo (mexican sausage). *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT CALIFORNIA BURRITO$20.00
Filled with FLANK steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and FRIES. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT FAJI BURRITO$20.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- California Burrito Single$12.00
Filled with FLANK steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and FRIES. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- California Suizo Burrito Dinner$15.00
Filled with steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fries covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
- FAJIburrito single$10.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. Rice and beans on the side. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- FAJIburrito Dinner$14.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. Rice and beans on the side. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
CHIMICHANGAS
- Single Chimichanga$9.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat.
- Single Chimichanga Suizo$11.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
- Chimichanga Dinner$13.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Chimichanga Suiza Dinner$15.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
CALDOS
- Caldo de Pollo - Chicken$13.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo de Camaron - Shrimp$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Caldo De Pescado - Fish$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Caldo Camaron y Pescado - Shrimp & fish$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo De Chile Relleno - Stuffed Pepper$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Menudo$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
CARNE ASADAS Steaks
- Carne Asada - Flank Steak Dinner$24.00
Skirt steak, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Tampiqueña Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with 1 suiza enchilada. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Mar Y Tierra Dinner$28.00
Skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Mexicana Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with grilled onions and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Con Huevos Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Suiza Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
FAJITAS
- Fajitas De Pollo - Chicken$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas De Res - Steak$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas De Camarón-Shrimp$25.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajita Texana (Mix)$25.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas Veggies$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers and cheese, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
PLATILLOS MEXICANOS Mexican Dinners
- Chile Relleno (1) Dinner$12.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and your choice of tortilla. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Chile Relleno (2) Dinner$16.00
2 Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Bistec a la Mexicana Dinner$16.00
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.
- Cecina Dinner$16.00
Thin steak covered in grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.
- Pechuga de Pollo Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Milanesa Dinner$16.00
Breaded chicken, served with rice and beans.
- Steak Milanesa Dinner$16.00
Breaded steak served with rice and beans.
- Barbacoa Dinner$16.00
Shredded beef with adobo sauce, served with onions, cilantro and limes, rice and beans.
- Carnitas Dinner$16.00
Chunks of fried pork meat served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde Dinner$16.00
Chunks of fried pork meat covered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Mole Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Flauta Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
- Cheese Dip Flauta Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or beef with flour tortillas and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- Pollo Con Queso Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with melted white cheese.
- Camarones Con Queso Dinner$16.00
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice covered with melted white cheese.
- Super Alambre Dinner$16.00
- Enchilada Dinner$16.00
Your choice of suiza, green sauce or mole sauce. Your choice of chicken, beef or cheese. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Tamale Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or pork covered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
MARISCOS
- Camarones a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled shrimp.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Grilled shrimp with garlic sauce.
- Camarones a la Diabla (Hot)$18.00
Grilled shrimp with hot sauce.
- Camarones con Huichol Sauce (Hot)$18.00
Grilled shrimp with hot sauce.
- Camarones a la Veracruzana$18.00
Grilled shrimp covered in ranchero sauce, grilled bell peppers and onions.
- Shrimp Tostada (Ceviche)$18.00
Chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and avocado.
- Coctel de camarón$18.00
House cocktail sauce with chopped avocado, onions, cilantro, and tomato.
- Filete de Pescado a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled tilapia.
- Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in garlic sauce.
- Filete De Pescado A La Diabla$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in hot sauce.
- Filet Of Fish With Huichol Sauce (Hot)$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in hot sauce.
- Filete de Pescado a la Veracruzana$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in ranchero sauce, grilled bell peppers and onions.
- Mar Y Mar$18.00
Grilled tilapia and shrimp.
ENSALADAS
- Taco Salad$12.00
Fried flour bowl tortilla with your choice of mea grilled chicken, ground beef or shredded chicken. Stuffed with beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream on a bed of lettuce. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- House Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Your choice of meat: shredded chicken, ground beef, or pork. Beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream.
KIDS MEAL
- Kids Taco$8.99
One Taco your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Burrito$8.99
kid Burrito your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
kids Flour Quesadilla served with rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Kids Flauta$8.99
Roll hard taco your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Nuggets served with fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Grilled Chicken$8.99
Kids Meal choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Beef Pizza Pie$8.99
Kids Meal choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
HUEVOS eggs
- Huevos Revueltos - Scramble Eggs$13.00
Mixed with your choice of red salsa, green salsa, ham or chorizo. Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
3 fried eggs covered with mixed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$13.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with jalapeños, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans with your choice of tortillas.
- Burrito Breakfast Meal$13.00
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes beans and cheese.
- Burrito Breakfast Single$9.00
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes beans and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Huevos con Bistec Meal Breakfast$13.00
your choice of cooked eggs and strips of skirt steak
- Carne Asada con Huevos-Skirt steak with eggs$25.00
8 oz skirt steak with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Tortilla chips cooked in green or red salsa with 2 eggs cooked any style.
SIDE ORDERS
- Rice 8 Oz$4.00
- Rice 20oz$8.00
- Rice 32oz$12.00
- Beans 8 Oz$4.00
- Beans 20 Oz$8.00
- Beans 32 Oz$12.00
- Fries$4.00
- Cheese Fries$5.00
- Tamal$3.00
- Fried Jalapeño- Toreado (1)$0.50
- Grilled Onions/Jalapeños (8oz)$4.00
- Tortilla Corn (5)$1.00
- Tortilla Harina (3)$1.00
- Huevo - Egg (1)$1.00
- Cilantro & Onion (4 oz each)$2.00
- Cheese 4 oz (Shredded)$1.00
- Cheese (Shredded) 8oz$1.00
- Cebollitas- Scallions$3.00
- Sour Cream (4oz)$2.00
- Sour Cream 8 Oz$4.00
- Sour Cream 20 oz$6.00
- Sour Cream 32 Oz$10.00
- Regular Salad$3.00
8 oz of Lettuce, sour cream, Tomato
- Salad with Guacamole$4.00
8 oz of Lettuce, sour cream, Tomato & guacamole
- Lime (1)$1.00
- Flauta (1) Single$3.50
- Single Chile Relleno (Cheese)$5.00
- Veggie Fajitas (8oz)$4.00
- Meat 8 Oz$5.00
- Meat 20 oz$10.00
- Meat 32 Oz$15.00
- Single Enchilada$3.50
- Side Cheese Dip 4 Oz (No Chips)$2.00
- Cheese Dip 8 oz (No Chips)$4.00
- PICKLED JALAPENOS (ESCABECHE)$3.00
SALSAS
- Chips & Salsa 8oz$6.00
- Chips & Salsa 20 Oz$14.00
- Chips & Salsa 32 Oz$17.00
- Salsa Only (Chips) 8 Oz$3.00
- Salsa Only (Chip) 20 Oz$8.00
- Salsa Only (Chips) 32 Oz$12.00
- Red Salsa 8 oz$4.00
- Red Salsa 20 Oz$8.00
- Red Salsa 32oz$12.00
- Green Salsa 8 Oz$4.00
- Green Salsa 20 Oz$8.00
- Green Salsa 32 Oz$12.00
- Diabla Sauce 8 Oz$4.00
- Diabla Sauce 20 Oz$8.00
- Diabla Sauce 32 Oz$4.00
- Pico De Gallo 4oz$3.00
- Pico De Gallo 8 Oz$4.00
- Pico de Gallo 20 oz.$8.00
- Pico de Gallo 32 oz$12.00
- Avocado 4 Oz$4.00
- Guacamole & Chips (8 Oz)$7.00
- Guaca And Chips (20 Oz)$16.00
- Guaca And Chips (32 Oz)$24.00
- Mole Sauce 8 oz$6.00
- Mole Sauce 20 Oz$12.00
- Mole Sauce 32 Oz$20.00
- Ranchero Sauce 8 Oz$4.00
- Ranchero Sauce 20 Oz$8.00
- Ranchero Sauce 32 Oz$12.00
- Jalapeños 4 oz (Nachos)$2.00
- Jalapeños 8 oz (Nachos)$2.00
- Veggie Jalapeños 8 Oz$4.00
CERVEZA Beer
CATERING
- Per Person Catering$13.99
- Fiesta Platter$59.99
- Large Catering Tray$160.00
- Medium Catering Tray$80.00
- Small Catering Tray$45.00
- Rice Full Tray$50.00
- Rice Half Tray$25.00
- Rice Small Tray$15.00
- Beans full Tray (L)$50.00
- Beans Half Tray (M)$25.00
- Beans Small Tray$15.00
- 12 Enchiladas$30.00
- 12 Flauta$35.00
- 12 Cheese Dip Flautas$35.00
- 12 Chile Rellenos$60.00
- Guacamole and chips 20 oz$16.00
- Guacamole and chips 32 oz$24.00
- Guacamole & Chips Lg Tray$90.00
- Guacamole & Chips Med Tray$60.00
- Guacamole & Chips SM Tray$30.00
- Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers Full Tray$50.00
- Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers Half Tray$25.00
- Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers Small Tray$15.00
- 36 Mini Churros$30.00
GIFT CERTIFATES
DELIVERY FEES
DRINKS
- Horchata M (Rice Water)$3.00
- Horchata LG (Rice Water)$5.00
- Jamaica M (Hibiscus Tea)$3.00
- Jamaica LG (Hibiscus Tea)$5.00
- Tamarindo Medium$3.00
- Tamarindo Large$5.00
- Fountain Drink LG$4.00
- Fountain Drinks- Med$3.00
- One Gallon Drink$15.00
- Bottle Drinks$3.00
- Jarrito$3.00
- Can Soda$1.60
- Gatorade$3.00
- Kids Drink (Honest)$1.25
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Milk$3.00
- Monster$4.00
- Refills MEDIUM Only$1.00
- Coffee$3.00
DESSERTS Postres
**LUNCH SPECIALS M-F 10AM TO 3 PM (Online Ordering)
**LUNCH SPECIALS
- Lunch Tacos (2)$10.00
2 soft or hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese or cilantro and onions. Choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Lunch Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla will with Cheese and the option of meat. served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Rice and Beans on the side.
- Lunch Sope (1)$10.00
Fried flour patty stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Lunch Tostada (1)$10.00
Fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and Beans
- Lunch CHILE (1) Relleno$10.00
One poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese covered with ranchero sauce. With lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes. Served with rice and Beans
- Lunch Enchiladas (2) Suizas$10.00
Rolled corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and Beans.
- Lunch Chicken Fajitas$10.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and salad. Served with rice and Beans
- Lunch Steak Fajitas$12.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and salad. Served with rice and Beans
- Lunch Shrimp Fajita$11.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and salad. Served with Rice and Beans
- Lunch Pollo con Queso$10.00
Strips of grilled chicken on a bed of rice, covered with melted white cheese.
- Lunch flautas$10.00
2 corn tortillas fried with your choice of meat. Served with salad. Served with Beans & Rice
- Lunch- Cheese Dip Flautas$10.00
2 Flour tortilla lightly fried with your choice of meat, covered in melted white cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Lunch Barbacoa$10.00
Shredded beef with adobo sauce with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Lunch Pechuga De Pollo$10.00
Strips of grilled chicken. Served with Rice and Beans
- Pizza Pie Meal Lunch$10.00
pizza puff served with choice of Rice and Beans or fries.
- Filete De Pescado$10.00
Filet of fish served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado.